WASHINGTON D.C. (KMTV) — The Bidens are welcoming their new cat, Willow, to the White House.

She’s a farm cat from Pennsylvania. Willow made an impression on Dr. Jill Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop.

Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore.

