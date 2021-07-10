Take Time To Smile: Big Boy is coming back

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Big Boy will be making a return! In 2019, Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive impressed crowds lining up along the rails.

It's the world's largest steam locomotive and will be making its way through Nebraska next month.

It's set to leave Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 5. It will travel to Nebraska cities including North Platte, Kearney and Hastings.

Finally, the locomotive will stop in Fairbury on August 8 before it heads off to Kansas and Missouri.

You can learn more by going to up.com/heritage.

