Take Time To Smile: Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz visits Norris Elementary in Millard

3 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz talked to groups of students about his job students at Norris Elementary School in Millard earlier this afternoon.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Apr 22, 2022
MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Talking about careers was a learning opportunity for the students at Norris Elementary School in Millard earlier this afternoon.

3 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz talked to groups of students about his job and what a meteorologist does throughout the day. He talked about the other jobs in meteorology outside of television as well.

Stitz also showed the Millard Public Schools students how the green screen works and the kids especially had a blast with the “tornado in a bottle” demonstration. But it was fun for the meteorologist himself too, as Stitz said his day was made when a student told him, "You just inspired me to be a weatherman.”

3 News Now Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz demonstrates the "tornado bottle" to Norris Elementary School students on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Millard.

