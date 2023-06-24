Take Time to Smile: Council Bluffs family paints home themed after holidays

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Mark Ratashak is no stranger to painting his home.

In fact, he paints it for every major holiday. This holiday's theme: red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Ratashak said his family is excited.

"They didn't think that I would go viral before they did," Ratashak said. "They didn't think I had it in me with all this traffic and being popular and stuff like that. They just couldn't believe it."

Mark's next masterpiece is a Halloween house painting, which he said is one of his biggest hits. If you want to take a drive yourself, it is located between Eighth Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs.

