Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: Council Bluffs family paints home themed after holidays

Mark Ratashak is no stranger to painting his home. In fact, he paints it for every major holiday. This holiday's theme: red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Ratashak said his family is excited. "They didn't think that I would go viral before they did," Ratashak said. "They didn't think I had it in me with all this traffic and being popular and stuff like that. They just couldn't believe it."
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 23:34:51-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Mark Ratashak is no stranger to painting his home.

In fact, he paints it for every major holiday. This holiday's theme: red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Ratashak said his family is excited.

"They didn't think that I would go viral before they did," Ratashak said. "They didn't think I had it in me with all this traffic and being popular and stuff like that. They just couldn't believe it."

Mark's next masterpiece is a Halloween house painting, which he said is one of his biggest hits. If you want to take a drive yourself, it is located between Eighth Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018