Take Time to Smile: Council Bluffs woman celebrates turning 100-years-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) — Heading into the weekend we want to make sure you take time to smile.

A Council Bluffs woman celebrated a milestone. Kathleen Todd turned 100-years-old Friday.

She moved to Western Iowa to be closer to her daughter after she lived in the Cedar Rapids area for several decades.

She told us about the one thing she takes pride in the most now that she's hit triple digits.

“Family. They're wonderful. There's not a joker in any of them. They're all great,” said Todd.

She celebrated her special birthday at the "Primrose Retirement Community."

Kathleen is still tech-savvy and knows how to use apps like "Uber."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.