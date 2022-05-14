Take Time to Smile: Creative couple comes up with 'killer' way to sell house

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're taking time to smile this weekend, even as home buyers are getting killed on prices these days.

One creative couple from Illinois came up with a killer idea to generate extra interest in their house. They enlisted the help of fictional murderer Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

The Zillow listing for their house features various pictures of Myers in the home.

He's seen sitting on the toilet, washing his hands at the sink and standing in the shower, among many other silly shots.

Inside the costume is their 16-year-old son.

The Zillow listing had gotten more than 369,000 views as of Thursday night, but no buyers yet.

