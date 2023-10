Phantom, Dracula, Frankenstein, Mummy, Creature, and Wolfman — those are the names of Galapagos tortoises at Disney Animal Kingdom.

And this week they got a seasonal treat: a carved pumpkin. Not part of their natural habitat — though fallen fruit is and yes pumpkins are fruit.

Here's another fact: the collective noun for a group of tortoises is creep.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.