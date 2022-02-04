Take Time to Smile: Dolphin and whale swim together

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Photographer Jacob Vandervelde said he was on the shore near Waimea Bay in Oahu when he saw water spouting up from a whale about 200 yards away so he moved quickly to capture it on camera.

But he found more than just a whale.

A whale and a dolphin were spinning around and playing together in the ocean.

He says he's never seen that before so he considers it a sign of hope.

