Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: Don't have a cow! Unless OPD Officer Sheets is around, that is

On Thursday night, OPD Officer Jackie Sheets helped a cow give birth while responding to a call to help the driver of a truck transporting cattle.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 20:52:20-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're taking time to smile before the weekend gets underway, and holy cow did this public servant go above and beyond the call of duty!

Omaha Police officer Jackie Sheets received a call to assist a semi-truck driver that had been transporting cattle to Iowa, when suddenly one of his cows went into labor!

Officer Sheets wasted no time and her childhood instincts from working on a farm kicked in.

She was able to help the driver safely deliver the calf, which was then wrapped up in a blanket in the back of a cruiser so the driver could once again get "moooving."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018