Take Time to Smile: Don't have a cow! Unless OPD Officer Sheets is around, that is

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're taking time to smile before the weekend gets underway, and holy cow did this public servant go above and beyond the call of duty!

Omaha Police officer Jackie Sheets received a call to assist a semi-truck driver that had been transporting cattle to Iowa, when suddenly one of his cows went into labor!

Officer Sheets wasted no time and her childhood instincts from working on a farm kicked in.

She was able to help the driver safely deliver the calf, which was then wrapped up in a blanket in the back of a cruiser so the driver could once again get "moooving."

