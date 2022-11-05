Watch Now
Take Time To Smile: Drones light up skyline for 'Candy Crush' anniversary

Hundreds of drones were used on the New York skyline as an advertising billboard on Thursday evening as the team behind "Candy Crush" celebrated the smartphone game's 10th anniversary.
Posted at 10:28 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 23:28:50-04

The drones were sent up from New Jersey and New Yorkers enjoyed them from vantage points in lower Manhattan.

"Candy Crush" is the largest franchise of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

