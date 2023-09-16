Take Time to Smile: Father and son re-create pilot photo 30 years later on flight from Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed for a picture with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he's posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father's flight.

He says it was his dream to fly with his dad and the timing was perfect. Flowers started his career just as his father was nearing retirement.

Thanks to a brief overlap, the father and son were able to fly together and recreate the iconic photo on a flight from Omaha to Chicago in the spring.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.