Take Time to Smile: Father and son re-create pilot photo 30 years later on flight from Omaha

He says it was his dream to fly with his dad and the timing was perfect. Flowers started his career just as his father was nearing retirement.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 11:02:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed for a picture with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he's posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father's flight.

Thanks to a brief overlap, the father and son were able to fly together and recreate the iconic photo on a flight from Omaha to Chicago in the spring.

