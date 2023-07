OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Staff at Capital Humane Society in Lincoln were stumped as to why some doors were mysteriously open in the morning.

But the mystery's been solved!

It turns out that one of the cats there named Grimsen is something of an escape artist and learned how to open the doors on his own.

Despite the inconvenience, staff say they're impressed by his skills.

