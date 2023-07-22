Take Time to Smile: Florida men compete in Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest

KEY WEST, Fla. — Nearly 140 bearded, portly men gathered to prove their resemblance to legendary author Ernest Hemingway.

They competed in the Hemingway look-alike contest that began Thursday night.

The contest is a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days Festival which celebrates the colorful lifestyle of the American literary giant who lived on the island during the 1930s.

