Take Time to Smile: Frozen cast members hold workshop for Millard North Students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Frozen: The Musical is playing over the weekend at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha.

Ahead of the performances, cast members held a workshop with Millard West students.

The students won Nebraska's "United States of Frozen: Love is an Open Door" contest, which chose a high school in every state to have the right to produce the musical.

The production will also include students from the "alternate curriculum program" in many of the lead roles.

It gives them all an opportunity to learn from the pros.

"I was excited, I was ecstatic. One of the actual actresses came into my mom's store to buy Lululemon and she told me and I was like ahhh!" "You were so excited to see that." "I was so excited," said Nina Mills and Brooke Philips.

Millard West's production is set for November.

