Take Time to Smile: Girl licenses pet unicorn in L.A County

Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 09, 2022
LOS ANGELES (KMTV) — All unicorns have a place to frolic freely in Los Angeles County. Officials there have given a young girl named Madeline a pre-approved unicorn license.

Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the county asking for permission to keep a unicorn, in case she ever found one.

The county posted Madeline's letter on Facebook and approved her request.

They also sent Madeline a stuffed unicorn to have until a real one finally appears in her backyard.

