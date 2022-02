OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We want to make sure you take time to smile this weekend. Husker Nation is celebrating record=breaking donations to their "Glow Big Red" fundraiser. The campaign raised almost $600,000 to help UNL students. It's the fourth year of the campaign.

