Take Time To Smile: Google Doodle pays tribute to stuntwoman

For this Women's History Month, Google Doodle is paying tribute to Kitty O'Neil. She was once known as the fastest woman in the world.

She would have turned 77 on Friday.

She was a stunt performer, daredevil and rocket-powered vehicle driver who was deaf since childhood.

The doodle was illustrated by a guest artist who is also deaf.

In 1976, O'Neil was crowned "the fastest woman alive" after reaching more than 512 miles per hour in a rocket-powered car.

