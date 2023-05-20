Take Time to Smile: Goose on baseball field delays game in New York
A goose on the loose led to a game delay in New York. It was caught running around the outfield during a minor-league baseball game.
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 12:19:34-04
A goose on the loose led to a game delay in New York.
It was caught running around the outfield during a minor-league baseball game.
Outfielders and ground crew members tried to chase it away, but it seemed to not want to leave.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.