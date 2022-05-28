Take Time to Smile: Grit, a cornfield, and a dream come true

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you Take Time to Smile.

Recently, a dream came true for some little leaguers from the Chicago area.

They had the opportunity to play baseball at the real-life Field of Dreams in Iowa.

The chance arose through an event called the First City Kid Classic.

A Chicago clothing company called Grit Clothing Company asked its social media followers to submit videos with nominations for local kids.

"Grit" covered the cost of everything for its lucky attendees.

