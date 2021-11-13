Take Time To Smile: 'Hamilton' stars take time to connect with local children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week we want to make sure you take time to smile. There was a special opportunity on Friday for some young girls at Girls Inc.

They were able to pick the brains of some of the stars of the hit Broadway play "Hamilton."

More than a dozen girls asked questions ranging from if they could bring pets as they travel to how they use breathing techniques during their performance.

The executive director of the organization says it's a great experience for the kids.

“A pretty unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience to have that conversation up-close and personal, even though, it was virtual with the performers, professional Broadway performers,” said Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm. “The girls had the opportunity to ask any question they wanted of the actresses, the three actresses from Hamilton...pretty cool."

Some of the girls actually got to see the play last night.

Wilhelm says talking with the actors helps the kids realize the hard work that goes into the profession.

