Take Time To Smile: Harmony Coffee gives back during storm cleanup efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Harmony Coffee is helping people recover from the storm by giving out free pastries and coffee for anyone working to restore power and clean up the debris.

Owner and operator Laresha Swiney said she wanted to be part of the effort to give back to the community.

“All week everyone has been pulling together, coming together, supporting each other through events in the community and in my local neighborhood. So I definitely wanted to be part of paying it forward and giving back,” she said.

Swiney said this isn't all Harmony Coffee does for the community. The shop also hosts "paint and sips" for kids and adults alike.

