Take Time to Smile: Having pets could boost your brainpower

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Having a pet bestie could boost your brainpower.

A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline — especially verbal memory — like memorizing a list of words. For example: all the crazy nicknames you come up with for your pet!

Previous studies have shown the negative impact of stress on the brain: and pets can help you cut back on stress. So, pet your pup, cradle your cat and give all of your animals the attention they need, because it will be good for you too.

