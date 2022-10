OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you like art, why not buy a work of art you can live in?

That's what you get with a Sacramento home on the market. Its former owner was an amateur artist.

The custom brush and woodwork were inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

The four-bedroom home has a listing price of $825,000.

