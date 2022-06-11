Watch
Take Time to Smile: Hydrant parties are starting up in Omaha and run through July

The City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department starts summer hydrant parties for kids to cool off.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 20:22:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — They're not just a relic of days gone by or kids in far-away big cities trying to beat the summer heat, hydrant parties started this week in Omaha and run through the end of July.

Omaha Parks and Recreations has a schedule of neighborhoods where they will host the hot-weather parties on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There are three parties per each scheduled day, giving many opportunities to find a fire hydrant for the fun and free events near you.

