BOSTON (KMTV) — It’s a unique approach to keeping geese away from the local pond.

A neighborhood in the Boston area says they get overrun with geese. So to keep them away, they put up inflatable men.

They're set up to go off for 10 minutes every hour.

Even though it looks crazy, neighbors say they seem to be working so far.

