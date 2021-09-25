Take Time To Smile: Jaycee Park basketball court transformation
This might make some basketball fans in La Vista smile. The court at Jaycee Park is beginning a transformation!
Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 20:04:18-04
Crews will be working until spring to create a brand new court which is being made possible by Thrasher Foundation Repair.
