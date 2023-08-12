Take Time to Smile: KMTV celebrates 20 years of Anchor Mary Nelson

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week’s Take Time to Smile segment, 3 News Now marks a milestone.

Friday marked 20 years since anchor Mary Nelson's very first day at KMTV.

There have been a few stints away, but August 11th, 2003 was key. Mary says that she is grateful to the folks back then who took a chance on her.

We at 3 News Now thank Mary for all of her years of service, dedication and going above and beyond for the sake of telling stories that matter to our community.

Way to go Mary, we love seeing you and your smile every day!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.