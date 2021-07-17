Watch
Take Time To Smile: La Vista officers visit lemonade stand

Take Time to Smile 7/16 10 PM
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 17, 2021
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Summer and lemonade go hand-in-hand. On Friday, a couple of La Vista police officers were all smiles when they paid a visit to a lemonade stand in town.

A couple of little girls were running it.

Ofc. Nick Boswell shared a picture of him and his partner. It says, "Ofc. Casey and I had a refreshing cup of lemonade from our new friends!"

