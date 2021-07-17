Take Time To Smile: La Vista officers visit lemonade stand

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Summer and lemonade go hand-in-hand. On Friday, a couple of La Vista police officers were all smiles when they paid a visit to a lemonade stand in town.

A couple of little girls were running it.

Ofc. Nick Boswell shared a picture of him and his partner. It says, "Ofc. Casey and I had a refreshing cup of lemonade from our new friends!"

Officer Casey and I had a refreshing cup of lemonade 🍋 from our new friends! Stop by 8129 Parkview and grab a glass! @CityofLaVista @lavistapolice @SgtCollett pic.twitter.com/hqEifV53OX — Ofc. Nick Boswell (@OfcBoswellLVPD) July 16, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.