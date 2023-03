OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the weekend starts, be sure to take some time to smile. A Lego re-creation of the enormously popular K-pop group BTS.

A pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea features all things BTS in Lego. It's complete with mini-figs, sculptures and the brand's own Lego set for their hit "dynamite."

It's sold out online but still available in the pop-up shop in Seoul.

