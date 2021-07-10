Watch
Take Time to Smile: Local family makes 100+ sack lunches for Open Door Mission

Posted at 7:09 PM, Jul 09, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

One Omaha family felt inspired by the Open Door Mission's dedication to feeding those in need and made more than 100 sack lunches for the hungry.

Pam heard the mission's CEO Candace Gregory talking about the Volunteer in Place program and got her daughter and grandchildren to help put together the lunches.

