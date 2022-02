LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Several Nebraska women's volleyball players got to meet little girls who look up to them this week as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

"My favorite husker volleyball player is Kenzie Knuckles," said one little girl.

Girls met with players Nicklin Hames, Lexi Rodriguez, Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik.

