Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time to Smile: Louisville police officers wrangle in pig

Officers and residents can be seen chasing the potbelly pig, who they named Mr. Baconbits, with two people falling over in the pursuit.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 11:43:58-04

An unusual police chase was caught on body camera on June 29.

As police officers in Louisville, Ky. took off in pursuit of a runaway pig.

Officers and residents can be seen chasing the potbelly pig, who they named Mr. Baconbits, with two people falling over in the pursuit.

Finally, the officers said they managed to corner the pig in a backyard.

They used a dog pole to load the animal into a large dog crate and return it to its home.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018