Take Time to Smile: Louisville police officers wrangle in pig

An unusual police chase was caught on body camera on June 29.

As police officers in Louisville, Ky. took off in pursuit of a runaway pig.

Officers and residents can be seen chasing the potbelly pig, who they named Mr. Baconbits, with two people falling over in the pursuit.

Finally, the officers said they managed to corner the pig in a backyard.

They used a dog pole to load the animal into a large dog crate and return it to its home.

