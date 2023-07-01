Take Time to Smile: Mammoth bones discovered in Iowa

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — In Mahaska County, Iowa, the bones of a woolly mammoth are out of the ice age for anyone to see.

And the historic discovery is teaching us about Iowa's history.

They were big and furry and called Iowa home thousands of years ago.

They were discovered in the Hawkeye state in 2010.

The Mahaska County Conservation Board now has the bones and uses them for educational purposes.

The board says the bones are the first scientific evidence of a mammoth population in Iowa.

