Take time to Smile: Man wins lottery twice in Council Bluffs

A local man bought two winning scratch-offs from the super convenience store in Council Bluffs within a few months of each other.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 24, 2022
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — You know how they say that lightning can't strike the same place twice? Well, you can certainly strike a lottery jackpot at the same place twice.

He got a $5 scratch-off in June and won $50,000.

This week he played a $10 scratch-off and won again. This time he won $100,000.

