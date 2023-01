OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A massive mega-millions lottery up for grabs might help put a smile on your face.

But the odds are a little over one in 302 million to match all six numbers of the mega millions.

The jackpot is nearing 1 billion dollars standing at a cool $940 million. The game's sixth-largest prize ever.

A drawing will take place tonight.

