Take Time to Smile: Mega-millions lottery nears $1.35 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th and the jackpot was up to $1.35 billion.

It was the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

And Friday we saw some Omahans out buying tickets ahead of the drawing, including one man, with a touching plan for the money if he wins.

"My daughter's had a heart condition since she was born, and the people of Omaha have helped me out with covering her heart medicine for the past five years. And as a token of appreciation if I actually hit the lotto I would give a lot of it back to the people."

The winning numbers were announced at 10 p.m. Friday.

