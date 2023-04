OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students at Grace Abbott Elementary got a special weather lesson on Friday.

3 News Now Meteorologist Caitlin Connell visited in the morning and talked to 65 kindergarteners about the world of weather.

While she was there, Caitlin gave a presentation and demonstrated a water tornado.

