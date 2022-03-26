Take Time to Smile: Meteorologist Mark Stitz teaches students about storms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We want to make sure you take time to smile ahead of the weekend, and maybe our very own Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz spending the morning with middle schoolers might help.

He stopped by Millard's Kiewit Middle School and spoke to four different 6th grade classes. While there, Stitz shared what it takes to be a meteorologist, answered questions about some of the severe weather we saw last year, and demonstrated how storms form.

