Take Time To Smile: Middle-schoolers gather items for Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Tonight, we're highlighting a handful of Omaha middle-schoolers who are helping community members in need.

The Open Door Mission Tweeted these photos of Mara, Claire, Kaiden, Jaxson, Cooper, Nolan and Pierce collecting an assortment of items for the organization.

Thank you to Mara, Claire, Kaiden, Jaxson, Cooper, Nolan, and Pierce for hosting a drive for urgent needs. They are part of the eighth grade class at St. Stephens The Martyr. pic.twitter.com/cS8mEqdiiH — Open Door Mission (@OpenDoorMission) September 30, 2021

