Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Take Time To Smile: Middle-schoolers gather items for Open Door Mission

items.[0].videoTitle
Tonight, we're highlighting a handful of Omaha middle-schoolers who are helping community members in need.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 19:59:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we head into the weekend, we want to make sure you take time to smile.

Tonight, we're highlighting a handful of Omaha middle-schoolers who are helping community members in need.

The Open Door Mission Tweeted these photos of Mara, Claire, Kaiden, Jaxson, Cooper, Nolan and Pierce collecting an assortment of items for the organization.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018