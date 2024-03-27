Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TAKE TIME TO SMILE: Most Popular Dog Breed Is.....

Take Time To Smile March 2024
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 15:50:09-04

Introducing the French Bulldog: The most popular dog breed in the USA! These little fur babies have squishy faces, perky ears, and bubbly personalities. French Bulldogs are more than just pets—they're furry family members who promise a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless snuggles. 🐾❤️

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-480x360-Generic.png

More News In Your Neighborhood