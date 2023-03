OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s Friday, so that means it’s the perfect day to take some time to smile.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see a view that couldn't be found anywhere on earth? NASA can definitely say yes after seeing what a sunset looks like on Mars.

NASA's Curiosity Rover snapped a postcard-worthy photo of it in February.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.