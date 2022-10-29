Take Time to Smile: Nebraska Medical Center celebrates Halloween in the NICU

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Newborn Intensive Care Unit nurses at Nebraska Medical Center teamed up with the March for Dimes Family Support Program to make sure each baby had a costume for this Halloween.

Each year has a theme and this year the babies were dreaming about their future careers: from barista to zookeeper to insurance specialist even NICU nurse.

The costumes were made from soft felt and then gently laid on top of the babies to avoid disturbing any cords or tubes.

The March for Dimes also provided candy for every family so they wouldn't miss out on their first trick-or-treats.

