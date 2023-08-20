Take Time to Smile: New Beanie Baby raises money for Hawaii Wildfire

The maker of Beanie Babies says it's releasing a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

It's named Aloha and its gold with a rainbow ribbon with the words Maui Strong on its chest.

Ty Warner says all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

Aloha also comes with a poem that says — Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.

