Take Time to Smile: New Beanie Baby raises money for Hawaii Wildfire

Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 16:37:04-04

The maker of Beanie Babies says it's releasing a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

It's named Aloha and its gold with a rainbow ribbon with the words Maui Strong on its chest.

Ty Warner says all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

Aloha also comes with a poem that says — Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.

