Take Time To Smile: NICU babies get into the Halloween spirit at Nebraska Medicine

As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile with a story that's sure to brighten your day. The tiniest patients at Nebraska Medical Center are getting into the Halloween spirit.

NICU nurses at the hospital and the March of Dimes Family Support program teamed up to make sure babies in the NICU had a costume this year.

Some of the babies are less than 24 hours old and the costume party isn't just for the little ones — their big brothers and sisters got in on the fun too with treat bags and snacks.

