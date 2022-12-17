Take Time to Smile: North Dakota skier takes advantage of snow

FARGO, N.D. (KMTV) — A three-day winter storm in the Dakotas has shut down roads, canceled schools and closed businesses but some are making the most of it.

Like Josh Framke, a Fargo resident, who decided to break out his skis.

"These are skate skis, which are meant for like flattened on snow trails, so actually, this road is just about perfect for it,” explained Framke. “It's been about two years since I've skied last, so I'm thankful I haven't fallen on my rear end yet."

Now there's a good reason to smile -- staying upright!!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.