OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is bringing extra cheer to birthdays for kids in the community.

Today, they wished Happy Birthday to Samuel! Firefighters stopped by his house and gave him a package of gifts including that little fire engine. He also got to sit in the front seat of one of their vehicles.

It's part of the outreach program carried out by the fire department's public education team.

Happy Birthday Samuel!!!