Take Time to Smile: Omaha Children's Hospital showcasing LEGO builds for patients and parents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Children's Hospital & Medical Center is displaying multiple LEGO builds in its lobby until Dec. 6 for patients and parents.

The sets are described as "larger-than-life" and LEGO is also donating over $30,000 worth of toys to patients.

See the full press release below:

LEGO is a childhood staple for many. For 11-year-old Kaleb, building with LEGO is something he enjoys doing at home with his siblings, as well as during his many visits to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

Activities and toys, like LEGO, help many of our patients, like Kaleb, to pass time and showcase their creativity and talents during long hospital stays.

This week, Children's encouraged team members and community partners to share their creativity, too. "What did you want to be when you grew up" was the theme that inspired more than 10 participants to submit builds.

These dynamic and larger-than-life builds are on display for patient families and team members until Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Children's main lobby. Events like these are one of the many ways Children's works to make the healthcare experience and environment special for its patient population.

Additionally, this holiday season, LEGO is donating more than $30,000 worth of toys to our patients. We're grateful for organizations, like LEGO, that help us to bring joy to our patient families and we look forward to seeing the impact this generous donation will have on our patients.

