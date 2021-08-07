Take Time to Smile: Omaha firefighter receives 2021 Leadership Award from the Nebraska Association of Women Police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we end the week, we want to make sure you take time to smile. Omaha firefighter and paramedic Sheena Glover has received the 2021 Leadership Award from the Nebraska Association of Women Police!"

She earned the reward for her leadership skills and dedication to protecting the community.

During the pandemic, she took part in a program that got 148,000 masks to the public during the pandemic.

