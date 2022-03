OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We want to make sure you take time to smile.

This might help, a local hairstylist went to Siena Francis House to give haircuts to people experiencing homelessness.

The organization tweeted this photo of Mallory Flynn from "Brash Salon" giving the cuts Friday.

Siena Francis House say she provided haircuts for more than 50 people.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.