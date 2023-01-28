Take Time to Smile: Omaha students celebrate 100th day of school

It’s time to...Take Time to Smile with the help of kids at Patriot Elementary.

Kindergarten students dressed like they're 100 years old to commemorate the 100th day of school.

During our visit 3 News Now photographer, Bo Peterson, asked if they knew anyone who's 100 and one girl mentioned her grandfather.

"You think so? Pretty close," asked Bo.

"He looks like 100 years old," said a student from Patriot Elementary.

All the students' activities Friday revolved around the number 100, including projects with 100 blocks and 100-piece puzzles.

